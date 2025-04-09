Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 3,079 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 995,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $131,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EAT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of EAT stock opened at $131.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.21. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.85.

Insider Activity

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $1,253,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,470,259.20. This trade represents a 21.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $1,089,963.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,561.02. This represents a 34.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,464 in the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $108.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brinker International

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.