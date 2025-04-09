Geode Capital Management LLC Has $120.23 Million Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 713,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $120,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,135,000 after acquiring an additional 581,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,873,000 after buying an additional 49,008 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 363,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,190,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1,088.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after buying an additional 325,620 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average of $155.12. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $206.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

