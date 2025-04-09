Geode Capital Management LLC Has $115.47 Million Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $115,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Itron by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Itron

In other Itron news, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $80,452.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,930.10. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $29,449.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at $753,233.20. This represents a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,037 shares of company stock worth $385,815. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

Itron Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $92.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.72. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.87 and a 1-year high of $124.90.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

