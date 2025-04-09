Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,585,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $117,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $86,062,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $52,610,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $27,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after buying an additional 158,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $10,158,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 2.5 %

MC opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.53. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 147.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $184,437.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,762. This trade represents a 26.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $718,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,390. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,721 shares of company stock worth $1,677,017 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.