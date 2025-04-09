Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,490,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $129,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.
Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines
In related news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $159,407.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,467,430.72. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $1,660,584.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,691,933.88. This trade represents a 9.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,608 shares of company stock worth $3,319,587 over the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -73.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.76. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $121.90.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.
Blueprint Medicines Profile
Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.
