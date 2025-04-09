Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,079 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,127,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $116,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 85,960 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 200,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,076 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.19. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

