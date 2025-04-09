General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.80 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 5586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.
General American Investors Stock Down 0.6 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88.
General American Investors Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in General American Investors by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,464,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 437,632 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 239,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 63,197 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General American Investors by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 38,814 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in General American Investors by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 222,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than General American Investors
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Is Microsoft Stock Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Latest Drop?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Markets Suddenly See Opportunity in These Emerging Markets
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Amazon Stock Bounces From Lows as Smart Money Steps In
Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.