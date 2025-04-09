GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target Cut to $14.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GCMG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.67 and a beta of 0.65.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. Analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,466.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1,474.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

