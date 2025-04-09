Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $462,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Gartner by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Gartner by 8.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,520,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $375.12 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $366.05 and a 52 week high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $473.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gartner from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $525.38.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

