Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,000

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,900 ($24.28) to GBX 2,000 ($25.56) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Gamma Communications Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GAMA traded down GBX 28 ($0.36) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,174 ($15.00). The company had a trading volume of 1,531,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,007. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,299.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,468.91. Gamma Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 1,136 ($14.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,917.60 ($24.50).

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 85.10 ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. Gamma Communications had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gamma Communications will post 89.6398892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gamma Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. This is an increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

