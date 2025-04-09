GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) CEO Ryan Cohen Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Cohen purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $10,775,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,347,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,845,995.10. This represents a 1.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
GameStop Trading Down 3.9 %
GME stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.67 and a beta of -0.44. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $64.83.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. GameStop’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush set a $11.50 target price on GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.
View Our Latest Research Report on GME
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GameStop
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.