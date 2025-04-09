GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) CEO Ryan Cohen Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Cohen purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $10,775,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,347,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,845,995.10. This represents a 1.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GameStop Trading Down 3.9 %

GME stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.67 and a beta of -0.44. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $64.83.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. GameStop’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in GameStop by 3,692.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 131,606 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in GameStop by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 394,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,036,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after acquiring an additional 307,903 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush set a $11.50 target price on GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on GME

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.