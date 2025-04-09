Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 2,500 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWSGet Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $14,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,202,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,495,190.51. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00.
  • On Monday, March 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 12,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,250.00.
  • On Friday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $11,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00.
  • On Monday, March 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $177,600.00.
  • On Thursday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 156,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $879,530.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,665.00.
  • On Monday, March 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $403,820.00.
  • On Friday, February 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 56,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $390,415.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Up 12.3 %

NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,478. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $361.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.80.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLWS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Tuesday.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

