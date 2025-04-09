Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 2,500 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $14,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,202,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,495,190.51. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

On Wednesday, April 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 12,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,250.00.

On Friday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $11,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $177,600.00.

On Thursday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 156,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $879,530.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,665.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $403,820.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 56,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $390,415.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Up 12.3 %

NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,478. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $361.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLWS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.