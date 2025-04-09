FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 1738147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,200. This trade represents a 33.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSCO. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

