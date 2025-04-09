Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Purchased by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,277,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,412,000 after acquiring an additional 303,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $191,247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,813,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after purchasing an additional 496,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,560,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,145,000 after buying an additional 1,255,180 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,296,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,593.23. This represents a 31.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FYBR. New Street Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 1.01. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.28). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

