Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,389 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,686,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,959,000 after buying an additional 225,430 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,145,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,091,000 after purchasing an additional 802,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,066,000 after purchasing an additional 151,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,728,000 after purchasing an additional 74,730 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CarGurus by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,524,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 957,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $767,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 400,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,344,959. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $83,978.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,271.96. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,978 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarGurus Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CARG opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.21.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About CarGurus

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.