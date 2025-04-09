Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 55,050 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 535,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,050 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of KE by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BEKE opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is an increase from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.4%. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.58%.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.70 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.26.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

