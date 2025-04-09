Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,819,390 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,819,390 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $612,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Donaldson by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,032,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. This represents a 51.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average is $71.12. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

