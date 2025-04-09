Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 43,703 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in Corning by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.90.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.