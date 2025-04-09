Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 33,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAN opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $78.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

