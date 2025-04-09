Franklin Resources Inc. Has $12.73 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 47,635 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $257,535.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,000.02. This trade represents a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $98,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,820. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Down 2.1 %

ALLE opened at $118.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.34.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.91 million. Analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

