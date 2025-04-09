Franklin Resources Inc. Has $12.04 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,023,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SAP by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,563,000 after purchasing an additional 890,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SAP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,523,000 after purchasing an additional 798,037 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $163,630,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $150,668,000.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $237.62 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $293.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $291.91 billion, a PE ratio of 82.79, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.51.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $2.5423 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.28%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
