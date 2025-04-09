Franklin Resources Inc. Has $12.04 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,023,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SAP by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,563,000 after purchasing an additional 890,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SAP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,523,000 after purchasing an additional 798,037 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $163,630,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $150,668,000.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $237.62 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $293.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $291.91 billion, a PE ratio of 82.79, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.51.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $2.5423 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

