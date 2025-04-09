Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $237,643,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,796,000 after acquiring an additional 828,166 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 11,659.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 482,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after acquiring an additional 478,602 shares in the last quarter. Bennbridge Ltd purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $45,877,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,538,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193,968 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FNV stock opened at $142.99 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $112.70 and a 12-month high of $161.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.99. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

