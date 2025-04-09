Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 542,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,087 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BNL opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $112.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

