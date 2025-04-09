Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 832,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 414,135 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 7,907.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LADR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.44. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $12.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a current ratio of 38.96.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.98%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

