Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

Franklin FTSE India ETF stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

