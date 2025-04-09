Fortune 45 LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Fortune 45 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,768,000 after buying an additional 4,289,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,730,000 after buying an additional 2,992,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,430,000 after buying an additional 553,333 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,405,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,237,000 after buying an additional 64,467 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,154,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,814,000 after acquiring an additional 845,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3189 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.