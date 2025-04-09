Fortune 45 LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Fortune 45 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,768,000 after buying an additional 4,289,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,730,000 after buying an additional 2,992,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,430,000 after buying an additional 553,333 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,405,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,237,000 after buying an additional 64,467 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,154,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,814,000 after acquiring an additional 845,313 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $84.26.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
