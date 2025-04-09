Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTRE. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $514.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.10. Fortrea has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $40.57.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.18). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortrea

In other news, CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $203,274.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,018.72. This represents a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,029 shares of company stock worth $226,168. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortrea

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fortrea by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 1,218.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Fortrea by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

