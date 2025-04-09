Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 577394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Fortescue Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortescue Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

