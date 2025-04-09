Fmr LLC Trims Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,884,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844,681 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $538,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,156.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 761.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 39,834 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

