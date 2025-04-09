Fmr LLC Sells 164,735 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,459,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164,735 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $715,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $85.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

