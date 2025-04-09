Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,867,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,833 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.15% of Silicon Laboratories worth $604,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.
Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of SLAB opened at $86.17 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.89 and its 200-day moving average is $123.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.20.
Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $149,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,514.45. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,567 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,483. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,360 shares of company stock worth $782,610 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Silicon Laboratories Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.
