Fmr LLC Decreases Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,756,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,395 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fluor worth $678,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fluor by 2,509.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Fluor by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W cut shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of FLR opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.