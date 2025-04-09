Fmr LLC Buys 261,006 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,865,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,006 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $577,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.27. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

