First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.54 and last traded at $62.76, with a volume of 64083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.48.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.15.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.2703 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 17.8% during the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 6,686.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 83,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,244 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 43,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.