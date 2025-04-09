First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.54 and last traded at $62.76, with a volume of 64083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.48.
The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.15.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.2703 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
