First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 676,755 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 239,026 shares.The stock last traded at $151.72 and had previously closed at $149.56.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.17.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
