First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 676,755 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 239,026 shares.The stock last traded at $151.72 and had previously closed at $149.56.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.