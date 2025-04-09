First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 101,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 89,818 shares.The stock last traded at $108.17 and had previously closed at $106.81.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.30.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1529 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
