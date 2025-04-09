First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

First Community Bankshares Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FCBC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.99. 58,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,954. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 27.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

