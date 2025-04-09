First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
First Community Bankshares Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:FCBC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.99. 58,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,954. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.52.
First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 27.81%.
First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.
