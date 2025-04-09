FIL Ltd Sells 1,833,691 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,404,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833,691 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $108,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,040,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 551,838 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Clarivate by 22.7% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 8.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,443,000 after acquiring an additional 571,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CLVT opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

Clarivate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

