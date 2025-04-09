FIL Ltd Has $102.38 Million Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,023,550 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 37,158 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $102,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 1,422.9% in the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 799,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 747,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,342,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after buying an additional 1,514,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,706,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after buying an additional 1,206,251 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 260,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kinross Gold by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

