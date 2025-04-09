FIL Ltd Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 680,766 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,645 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $141,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $672,224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $803,432,000 after acquiring an additional 824,317 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,172.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $115,396,000 after acquiring an additional 511,553 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,086,294 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $849,336,000 after purchasing an additional 500,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,339,344 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $901,933,000 after purchasing an additional 402,672 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 6.0 %

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Shares of NXPI opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

