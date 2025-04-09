Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Fidus Investment Stock Down 2.4 %

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $587.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 18,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Fidus Investment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 183,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

