Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,286,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934,366 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $623,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1,106.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2,005.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

FDLO opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $63.32.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

