Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIHL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

NYSE:FIHL opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelis Insurance has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.98). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fidelis Insurance by 1,267.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1,862.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

