Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,801 shares of company stock valued at $45,553,642 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $325.04 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 637.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.