Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 515 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in RTX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of RTX by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 188,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after buying an additional 92,939 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in RTX by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,147,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,742,000 after purchasing an additional 762,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $120.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.65 and its 200 day moving average is $123.40. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $136.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.