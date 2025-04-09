Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 72.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.78.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $7,086,124.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,764,033.92. This trade represents a 22.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,329.50. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,183 shares of company stock valued at $13,948,476. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

