Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLOU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 262.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 71,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $268.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.