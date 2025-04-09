Fernwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Trip.com Group by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,496.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

