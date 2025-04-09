Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 99,072 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 962,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $29,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GH. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. The company had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

