Federated Hermes Inc. Has $23.08 Million Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $23,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 570.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $152.59 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.85 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.04. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

